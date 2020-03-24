St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 11 positive tests as of Tuesday evening

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health continue activities to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in this community. County officials are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate the illness, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness.

Staff is also connecting with community partners in health care, education, businesses, community services and other areas to provide assistance and support to those organizations and the clients they serve.

At this time, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health reports the following:

Persons being monitored 453

Persons who have completed monitoring period 82

Number of tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory* 2

Number of negative tests* 20

Number of positive tests* 11

COVID-19 deaths 1

*Tests are being performed at both the Missouri State Laboratory and through private testing laboratories. The number of negative and pending tests is reported to the Department of Public Health by the Missouri State Laboratory only; private labs do not report pending or negative tests to the health department.