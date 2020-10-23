St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 10,715 positive cases, 149 deaths as of October 23

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 23, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

10,715 cumulative positive cases*

1,880 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,696 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,406 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,302 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,251 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,090 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,056 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

672 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

103 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

76 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

31 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

20 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

118 cases on Saturday, October 17

91 cases on Sunday, October 18

183 cases on Monday, October 19

91 cases on Tuesday, October 20

122 cases on Wednesday, October 21

129 cases on Thursday, October 22

117 cases as of 5 p.m. on Friday, October 23

Additional information:

129,860 total negative test results

70 persons currently hospitalized

149 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.