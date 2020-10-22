St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 10,449 positive cases, 148 deaths as of October 21

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

10,449 cumulative positive cases*

1,816 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,663 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,374 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,279 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,213 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,062 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,026 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

651 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

104 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

76 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

30 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

20 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

176 cases on Thursday, October 15

128 cases on Friday, October 16

118 cases on Saturday, October 17

91 cases on Sunday, October 18

177 cases on Monday, October 19

92 cases on Tuesday, October 20

118 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21

Additional information:

129,860 total negative test results

148 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.