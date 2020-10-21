St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 10,334 positive cases, 148 deaths as of October 20

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

10,334 cumulative positive cases*

1,791 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,647 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,363 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,265 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,196 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,051 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,020 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

643 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

102 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

75 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

29 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

179 cases on Wednesday, October 14

176 cases on Thursday, October 15

128 cases as pf 8 p.m. on Friday, October 16

118 cases on Saturday, October 17

92 cases on Sunday, October 18

179 cases on Monday, October 19

86 cases as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20

Additional information:

125,732 total negative test results

148 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday (Oct. 19, 2020), the Department of Public Health was notified of two COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 148: a male in his 70s and a male in his 80s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.