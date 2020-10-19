St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 10,071 positive cases, 147 deaths as of October 19

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 19, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 10,071 cumulative positive cases*
1,781 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
1,646 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
1,350 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
1,253 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
1,186 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
1052 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
1008 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
642 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
97 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
75 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
30 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
21 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
- 66 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week:
- 126 cases on Tuesday, October 13
- 179 cases on Wednesday, October 14
- 177 cases on Thursday, October 15
- 131 cases as pf 8 p.m. on Friday, October 16
- 118 cases on Saturday, October 17
- 93 cases on Sunday, October 18
- 196 cases as of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 19
Additional information:
- 125,732 total negative test results
- 147 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
Over the weekend (Oct 16-18, 2020), the Department of Public Health was notified of four COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 146.
-
- A female in her 70s
- A male in his 50s
- A female in her 70s
- A female in her 80s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Be the first to comment