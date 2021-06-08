St. Charles County Assessor to mail personal property notices of assessment change

The St. Charles County Assessor will mail approximately 43,000 Personal Property Notices of Assessment Change by June 14. Taxpayers who reported additional personal property or made corrections to their 2021 personal property assessments will receive the notice. The mailing is part of County Assessor Scott Shipman’s efforts to further involve residents and make the assessment process less burdensome.

“Our intention is to help taxpayers better understand their assessments and address their concerns before tax bills are received at the end of the year,” says Shipman. “Providing this information mid-year gives taxpayers time to appeal the value within the statutory timeframe if they choose.”

Taxpayers can visit the St. Charles County Assessor’s Office online at sccmo.org/Assessor for more information and frequently asked questions regarding personal property and appeal procedures. Residents also can contact the Assessor’s office for assistance at 636-949-7420.