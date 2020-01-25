St. Charles County assessment forms mailed out; due by March 1

The St. Charles County Assessor will mail approximately 178,000 personal property assessment forms for 2020 by Jan. 24. Assessments are due by March 1.



Individual personal property owners have the convenient option to file online after receiving the assessment form in the mail. The e-filing website, account number, and unique secure access code for the individual personal property owner are printed in a blue box on the top third of the form. The e-filing link also will be available through the Assessor’s website, sccmo.org/Assessor. Those who filed online in previous years should note that the unique secure code changes each year.



“E-filing is the fastest and most efficient way to submit a personal property assessment,” says Scott Shipman, St. Charles County Assessor. “Another advantage of filing online is that property owners have the opportunity to save and print their completed 2020 assessment for their records after it’s successfully submitted.”

By state law, personal property assessments must be filed with the Assessor every year. Those who fail to complete their personal property assessment may be charged a late-filing penalty up to $105. Additionally, failing to file a personal property assessment form may delay the ability to renew or register license plates for a vehicle.

“Submitting the form by the deadline is important because it assures a fair and equitable distribution of taxes,” explains Shipman. “The tax rate for everyone in the county is impacted by those who do not declare their personal property.”

For questions and more information, call the Assessor’s office at 636-949-7420.