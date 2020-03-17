St. Charles County amends state of emergency declaration

UPDATE: at 7:43 p.m. Monday, St. Charles County issued a press release that one of the COVID-19 tests returned negative.

Today, County Executive Steve Ehlmann issued an Executive Order with amendments to the declaration of emergency issued on March 13, “relating to the immediate and significant risk posed to the health, safety, and wellbeing of the people of St. Charles County that is presented by COVID-19.” The amendments included verbiage that

Declared it unlawful for 50 people or more to gather in a single indoor space or enclosure for social purposes.

Advised that people not attend gatherings of 10 or more people.

Advised that anyone organizing a gathering of 49 or less take action to minimize risk.

Advised that the order does not apply to schools, retail stores, public transit, or any activity that cannot be closed constitutionally (However, most schools in St. Charles County have closed voluntarily.)

In addition, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health announced that it is waiting on two COVID-19 tests to come back from the state lab.

Updated information on testing can be found on the county website at sccmo.org/COVID. If you have questions about symptoms and testing, you can call the Public Health Hotline at 636-949-1899.

The Department also asked that the public “check on those who are most vulnerable – older adults and those who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes. Offer to go to the grocery store for them or run other errands.”