St. Charles City-County Library supports students, parents, and schools

(From a St. Charles City-County Library District press release)

As coronavirus precautions continue to create challenges for students, the St. Charles City-County Library is committed to supporting parents and teachers as they search for effective ways to educate and inspire.

Parents and students can access Tutor.com, an online resource available at myLibrary.org, for free one-on-one tutoring and homework help. Customers can use their library cards to access:

One-on-one tutoring by qualified, trained tutors in over 40 subjects

On-demand help with homework, including essay proofreading

Individualized coaching for parents of virtual learners

College entrance exam (SAT/ACT) test prep and study tools

The Library has also partnered with area schools to offer a One Read shared community reading experience featuring The Radium Girls by Kate Moore. Students will use the book at school for critical thinking through book discussions, as a starting point in a study of workers’ rights, and to explore local environmental issues. At the same time, the Library will offer virtual One Read events, and provide other books, articles, and movies that will help readers of all ages explore the lives of “the shining women”. Register to read at myLibrary.org/one-read.

Whether students are just starting preschool or they are in their final years of formal learning, parents and caregivers are an integral part of their educational journey. The Library has created a new “Resources for Parents” page on the Library’s website. This page offers a one-stop-shop featuring Library services and resources that support learning, whether students are in the classroom or learning at home. The page will be updated regularly with new information, so parents and caregivers are encouraged to check in often at myLibrary.org/resources- parents.

Students, parents, and teachers can count on access to free Library resources that promote and encourage education in any learning environment. Visit the Library’s website or stop by any branch to check out materials that will challenge and entertain students of all ages.