St. Charles City-County Library services temporarily suspended

(From a St. Charles City-County Library District press release)

In order to follow recommendations from the St. Charles County Department of Public Health regarding the potential spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), all St. Charles City-County Library branches will be closed through April 5, 2020. We know that library services are important to our customers and we apologize that these measures are necessary.

Why is the Library closed March 17-April 5? On Sunday, March 15, area officials announced that large scheduled events and social gatherings would be prohibited in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Because the health of our customers and staff is a top priority, St. Charles City-County Library will practice preventative measures by closing all Library branches.

What if customers have library materials currently checked out? Customers should keep all materials until the Library resumes operation. Due dates and holds will automatically be extended to accommodate the closure period, with materials due by April 15 at the earliest. Because staff will also be encouraged to work from home, all drop boxes will be locked and unavailable during the closure.

Will any Library services be available during the closure period? While our physical buildings will be closed, myLibrary.org is always open. Discover our eLibrary and find eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, movies, materials for students, research tools, and more. St. Charles County residents can apply for a library card online and use the temporary card to access our eLibrary for 90 days.

What about classes and events? All classes and events will be canceled through May 10, 2020. This includes Library to You services, room reservations, and outreach visits.

How can customers stay updated about the status of the Library? All service updates will be posted on the Library’s website and social media accounts. (Follow the Library on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay connected.)

St. Charles City-County Library has been working in conjunction with the leadership teams at St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis County Library to make coordinated decisions in the best interest of the public. We will continue to monitor developments and respond accordingly. We thank customers for their patience and understanding as we navigate this situation together.