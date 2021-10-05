St. Charles City-County Library offers self-serve hours at Cliff View Branch in Wentzville

The St. Charles City-County Library is pleased to offer an option that allows customers to use the Library for a few extra hours each week. The Cliff View Branch Library, 10 Cliff View Drive in Wentzville, is now open for Self Service Hours. Customers have the option to access the branch outside of the times that doors are open to the public. These additional unstaffed hours give customers extended time at the Library for browsing, studying, or working.

Eligible Library card holders can request access to Cliff View Self Service Hours by visiting any branch to register and verify their contact information, then agree to the program’s terms and conditions. Once registered, they can use their approved library cards to enter the branch during early morning hours, 5:00 AM – 9:00 AM daily, and on Sundays from 5:00 AM – 4:30 PM. No staff will be on site during Self Service Hours. Customers who generally require assistance at the Library are encouraged to visit during regular open hours.

During Self Service Hours, customers can browse the collection, pick up holds, check out their items, connect to WiFi and public computers, print/fax/scan documents, and utilize quiet study areas independently. They have access to most areas in the building, including restrooms, and are monitored remotely through cameras inside and outside of the building. The security system and procedures that the Library is utilizing for Self Service Hours have been tested and implemented with great success in libraries throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“We staff Library branches according to what days and times most people use them. Self Service Hours provide access to our customers who need the Library outside of those traditional hours,” says Library Director Jason Kuhl. “Self Service Hours are not intended to replace staff, but to extend our ability to serve as many people as we can using the resources we have.”

While Self Service Hours are available only at the Cliff View Branch at this time, the Library hopes that the program can be successfully duplicated at other locations in the future. Find out more about Cliff View Self Service Hours and user eligibility requirements at mylibrary.org/self-service- hours.