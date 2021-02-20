St. Charles City-County Library now offers 24-hour holds pickup

In an effort to accommodate customers with busy schedules or those who are following a no-contact quarantine protocol, the St. Charles City-County Library is pleased to announce the arrival of Holds Hoppers at select branch locations. Holds Hoppers are accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Customers can place holds online and pick them up from these secure lockers at the Kisker Road Branch (1000 Kisker Rd, St Charles) or the Corporate Parkway Branch (1200 Corporate Pkwy, Wentzville) at any time of the day or night.

Once customers receive notification that their holds are available, they can enter the vestibule of the branch to access the Holds Hopper and use the library card scanner or touchscreen to open a locker that is holding their materials. Items are automatically checked out once they are removed from the locker. Book drops are also available on site, so unwanted materials or items that are due can be returned at the same time.

“With schedules that sometimes outpace regular library hours, our customers can access the materials that we offer on their own time, whether that is at 11:00 pm or 4:00 am. These Holds Hoppers allow the Library to be available to the community at their convenience,” says Library Director Jason Kuhl.

The Library received a $50,000 CARES grant to finance this project. The grant was made available through funds from the Library Services and Technology Act, appropriated by Congress and administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Missouri Secretary of State.

To use a Holds Hopper, customers must have an eligible library card in good standing. Get details by visiting myLibrary.org/holds-hopper.