St. Charles City-County Library District offers eBooks, music, movies and more

(From a St. Charles City-County Library District press release)
Been out of touch for a while? Now is a good time to reconnect with your Library. Find eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, movies, and more.
Get started with our eLibrary by exploring some of our most popular resources:
- Read and listen to eBooks and eAudiobooks. OverDrive eBooks are downloadable to home computers and mobile devices. (Get Started with a Quick Lesson)
- Stream more than 30,000 movies for kids and adults. Kanopy showcases the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema. (Get Started with a Quick Lesson)
- Find the newest issues of your favorite magazines. In Flipster eMagazines you will find old favorites and new choices including: Cooking Light, Golf Magazine, People, Sports Illustrated and many more! (Get Started with a Quick Lesson)
- Check out T.V. shows, movies, eBooks, and music instantly with hoopla. Read a variety of books including Comics! Borrow movies and TV shows, eAudiobooks, borrow and listen to a wide variety of music from today’s top hits to the classics. (Get Started with a Quick Lesson)
Start exploring your eLibrary today!
