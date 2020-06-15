St. Charles City-County Library District buildings to reopen June 22

(From a St. Charles City-County Library District press release)

The St. Charles City-County Library is pleased to announce the reopening of our buildings to the public starting Monday, June 22.

Hours for most branches will be Monday – Thursday 11 am – 7 pm, Friday & Saturday 11 am – 5 pm, and Sunday 1 pm -5 pm. The Kathryn Linnemann Branch located on Elm in St. Charles will remain closed due to recent flooding. These hours will allow staff time for extensive cleaning and reshelving of materials. Customers can find details about available services and individual branch hours at myLibrary.org.

Library Director Jason Kuhl says, “We know our customers are looking forward to browsing library shelves, using computers, and interacting with our staff in person. We encourage our community to take precautions that will make the Library a safe place for everyone to use and enjoy.”

Library branches will observe capacity limits. Following CDC guidelines, face coverings will be worn by all staff and customers are encouraged to do the same. If customers require one-on-one assistance, they must remain behind our safety enclosures or wear face coverings to interact with staff. Returned materials will continue to be quarantined for 72 hours. Passport services, meeting rooms, and in-person classes & events remain temporarily unavailable.

The decision to reopen area libraries was coordinated by the leadership teams at St. Charles City-County Library and St. Louis County Library, with guidance from local public health resources. If customers prefer not to enter Library buildings, all branches will continue to offer drive-through or curbside services. Customers can also access virtual classes & events and myLibrary at Home resources online 24/7 at myLibrary.org.