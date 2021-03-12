St. Charles City-County library buildings to reopen to the public on March 22

The St. Charles City-County Library is pleased to announce the reopening of library buildings to the public beginning Monday, March 22, 2021. Following CDC guidelines, masks will be worn by all library staff, and customers age 5 and up will be required to do the same. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. Branches will continue to offer drive-up or curbside services, and customers can still access virtual classes & events and myLibrary at Home resources online 24/7 at myLibrary.org.

Hours for most branches will remain Monday – Thursday 11 am – 7 pm, Friday & Saturday 11 am – 5 pm, and Sunday 1 pm -5 pm. Customers can find details about available services and hours at individual branches at myLibrary.org.

“It’s been a challenge since November to maintain staffing levels in our buildings, and I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to provide most core library services during this time,” said Library Director Jason Kuhl. “We’ve welcomed the community into branches for technology appointments and more recently tax appointments, maintained a robust slate of program offerings virtually, and made library items available for curbside or drive-up checkout. Even though we’ve been providing library materials to our customers, we know that doesn’t replace the browsing experience so we’re especially happy to begin offering in-building general library services again.”

Library branches will observe capacity limits. Returned materials will continue to be quarantined for 48 hours. Passport services, meeting rooms, and in-person classes & events remain temporarily unavailable.