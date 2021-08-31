St. Charles City-County Library and area schools partner to offer student accounts

For many public school students, access to free books, magazines, DVDs, and homework help just got easier. The St. Charles City-County Library and area school districts have forged an agreement that provides library accounts for over 40,000 school-age students in St. Charles County.

St. Charles County School Districts that have committed to participating in the Student Accounts Partnership include Fort Zumwalt, Francis Howell, Orchard Farm, Wentzville, and St. Charles. This partnership creates the opportunity for area public school students to have automatic access to the full suite of Library materials, including online resources. Private schools are not included at this time, but the Library hopes to expand the program in the future.

“Although many students in St. Charles County have library cards, thousands do not. We want to remove the barriers that keep children from accessing everything the St. Charles City-County Library has to offer,” says the Library’s School Services Coordinator, Ryan Tullock. “These student accounts will give kids and teens online access to books, study materials, and live tutoring, even on days when their parents are working or they can’t get to a Library building.”

Through the Student Accounts Partnership, kids can access digital resources such as curated eBook collections for children and teens; research databases and online encyclopedias; on-demand tutoring; language learning tools; and even graphic novels and comics. Account holders can also check out up to five physical items from any Library branch. Teachers and school staff living outside of St. Charles County will also be eligible for a student account.

“At a time when students have access to an overwhelming amount of content on the internet, it is more important than ever that they also have easy access to their local public library,” says Tullock. “The connections kids can make with Library staff and the educational support that we can offer them through Library materials make the program invaluable.”

Find more information about online resources and support for students at myLibrary.org.