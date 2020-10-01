SSM Health unveils newly-redesigned Family Birthplace in Lake Saint Louis

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis recently unveiled its newly renovated Family Birthplace. With a spa-like atmosphere and an assortment of amenities, this is a new go-to destination for expecting parents. Amenities include aromatherapy, wireless speakers, nitrous oxide, hydrotherapy, labor balls, and a fully stocked complimentary refreshment station.

“The first thing we did was ask for moms who had delivered here within a year to do a focus group,” said Jennifer Wedner, RN, Director of Family Birthplace at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital. Then, they listened to what the moms wanted, “For instance the bathroom has been doubled in size. It’s a very nice spa-like atmosphere.”

In this newly renovated space, families can enjoy a new level of comfort while resting assured they are receiving exceptional care. The Family Birthplace at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital is the proud recipient of the Healthgrades’ Patient Safety Excellence Award, is Baby Friendly certified, and has a four-star rating with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The Family Birthplace supports a wide range of births from natural to high-risk and all points in between. Mothers and baby can expect to room-in together, unless medical needs arise, and will birth and recover all in the same room. Their connection to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital provides families access to leading pediatric specialists anytime.

“Here at SSM we’re going to take care of every patient just like we would for ourselves and assure they get exceptional care,” said Jennifer.

For more information including tour and personal zoom, call 636-625-5318.