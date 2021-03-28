SSM Health St. Joseph Hospitals announce 2021 Fitness Forward Spring Challenge

With over 273,000 active minutes tracked last year, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospitals are inviting St. Charles, Lincoln and Warren County residents to participate in the Fitness Forward Challenge. This is a four-week challenge encouraging physical activity while giving participants the chance to join a FitBit giveaway and win prizes.

Rather than measuring steps, this challenge measures the time spent engaged in physical activity. For every five days of achieving at least 30 minutes of activity, participants will be entered into a weekly prize drawing as well as entered for a chance to win the grand prize – a Peloton Bike. Those who achieve 30 minutes of activity every day of the challenge will receive a bonus entry for the grand prize (five grand prize entries total).

A FitBit giveaway will take place before the challenge starts. Watch the SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles and St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis Facebook pages for details. All winners will be announced on Facebook and contacted to arrange pick up.

Registration for the Fitness Forward Challenge is free and open April 5 – 24. The four-week challenge will take place April 25 – May 22. To join the Fitness Forward challenge, follow these simple steps:

Download on a computer at app.movespring.com or on a mobile phone via the App Store (iPhone) or Google Play (Android). Use the link below for easy setup or use org code SSMHealth2021 (not case sensitive). Click this join link: https://link.movespring.com/join?orgCode=SSMHealth2021 Follow prompts to create your MoveSpring account and connect a device (if desired, not required). You’ll automatically be added to the Fitness Forward Challenge!

Note: if you participated in a previous challenge, you will need to create a new account.