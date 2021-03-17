SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis welcomes volunteers back to campus

This week, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis hosted a celebration to welcome volunteers back to campus.

A little over a year ago, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic and our “normal” lives changed. Part of this change was limiting visitors and people on campus, including volunteers, to help keep patients, employees and the community safe.

We honor those who have lost their lives and loved ones during the pandemic and thank the caregivers who cared for patients and supported their families throughout this past year. While COVID-19 is still in our community and is a reality for the foreseeable future, the hospital is thrilled to have volunteers alongside them as they navigate this new normal.

“It warms my heart having you all here with us today,” Lisle Wescott, President, said.

Thank you to the dedicated volunteers for everything they do to support our community!