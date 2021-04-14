70 West Sentinel » Latest News » St. Charles County » SSM Health receives clothing donation from Central County Fire & Rescue
(Left to right) CCFR Captain Dave Maupin, Sharla Harding, Jessica Chambers, CCFR Deputy Chief Jason Meinershagen, Barb Hutchison, Velma Porter and CCFR Firefighter Mike Hollingsworth.

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital and Central County Fire & Rescue Community Outreach met this week to hand off a supply of clothing donations that will be used to furnish the hospital’s Mother Odilia’s Closet program helping patients in need.

Named after SSM Health’s Foundress, Mother Odilia’s Closet is an on-campus resource clinicians utilize so underserved patients can be discharged from the hospital with clothing on their backs. Generous donations such as this one contributes to SSM Health’s goal of building a healthier community and providing exceptional patient care. We appreciate Central County Fire & Rescue Community Outreach for their partnership and the individuals behind the donation.

The CCFR Community Outreach recently received the donation of new clothing, valued at over $15,000, from an anonymous donor. CCFR Community Outreach representatives have been distributing the clothing to multiple charitable organizations throughout the community. Other non-profit organizations to receive clothing items from this donation include the Francis Howell School District, FISH of St. Charles County, Foster Adoption Support Team of St. Charles County (F.A.S.T.), and the Boone Center, Inc. in St. Peters.

“The mission of the CCFR Community Outreach is ‘Working Together, Supporting Our Community’, and this is an excellent example of seeing that mission make an impact in our community.” said CCFR’s Deputy Chief, Jason Meinershagen. “We are very blessed to have partnerships with wonderful organizations like SSM Health throughout our community. It’s truly amazing to see so many great people and organizations working together to support our community when they need us most.”

As our community recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, SSM Health encourages all individuals to be mindful of their health and not delay care. It is safe to visit our hospitals and clinics for emergencies, wellness visits and health screenings. To find care when and where you need it, please visit www.ssmhealth.com/access/need-care-now.

Representatives from SSM Health and Central County Fire & Rescue load cars with clothing donations that will furnish the Mother Odilia’s Closet program at St. Joseph Hospitals in St. Charles, Lake Saint Louis and Wentzville.

