SSM Health re-implements visitation restrictions at local care sites

To promote the safety of our patients, employees and the community, SSM Health is once again suspending visitors throughout its care sites. The restrictions are necessary due to an increase in the spread of COVID-19 throughout our community. All area care sites will implement these changes on Friday, November 20.

Beginning Friday, no visitors will be allowed except under certain circumstances including:

End-of-life situations

When a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

Obstetrics patients in our hospitals will be allowed one visitor.

Obstetrics patients in our Medical Group offices will be allowed one visitor on their first and 20-week ultrasound appointments only.

Pediatric patients in our community hospitals are allowed one or two parent or guardian visitors.

Pediatric patients in our clinics may be accompanied by one adult and no other siblings can attend.

Pediatric patients at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, who have been admitted to the hospital or are having surgery may have two visitors, all others may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

COVID and patients under investigation for COVID will still be under a strict, no visitors policy.

These proactive steps are meant to ensure the continued safety of our patients, visitors, physicians, staff and communities.

SSM Health appreciates the public’s cooperation during this time.