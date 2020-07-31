SSM Health invites St. Charles County residents to join fitness challenge

(From a SSM Health press release)

With over 105 million steps tracked last year, SSM Health is once again inviting St. Charles County residents to get fit and have fun by participating in Fitness Forward. Fitness Forward is a six-week challenge dedicated to increasing physical activity while giving participants the chance to join a FitBit scavenger hunt and win prizes.

To encourage the community to participate, registration is free, and a fitness device or smartphone is not required – activity can be tracked manually as well. This challenge will not measure physical activity by steps, but rather by the amount of time spent engaged in physical activity. All activity will be managed through a fitness tracking platform known as MoveSpring.

For every five days of achieving 30 minutes of activity, participants will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize – a high-tech fitness mirror (six total entries). Those who achieve 42 consecutive days of activity receive seven entries.

There will also be a weekly drawing each week of the challenge for all registered participants who achieve 30 minutes of daily activity for a minimum of five days in one week’s time.

A FitBit scavenger hunt will take place the week of Aug. 3. Watch the SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles and St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis Facebook pages for clues on where eight FitBits will be hidden around the county.

Registration for the Fitness Forward Challenge is July 29 – Aug. 15. The Challenge itself takes place from Aug. 9 – Sept. 19. To register, create a MoveSpring account by going to MoveSpring or by downloading the MoveSpring app via the App Store (iPhone) or Google Play (Android).