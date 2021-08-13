SSM Health employees donate school supplies to Wentzville schools

This week, the Health Care Heroes at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis donated over 500 high-need school supply items to the Wentzville School District.

These items will be used to benefit the Wentzville School District’s 2021 Back to School Fair taking place this Saturday, August 14 from 8:00-11:00 am. The event will be at Liberty High School located at 2275 Sommers Road in Lake Saint Louis. This event is drive-thru only, and school supplies are free.

As an important part of our community, SSM Health is proud to help local kids thrive and give back in this important way!