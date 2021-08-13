70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » SSM Health employees donate school supplies to Wentzville schools
SSM Health employees donate school supplies to Wentzville schools

Aug. 13, 2021 8:50 AM Business, Lake Saint Louis, Volunteer & Charity 0
Jennifer Jackson (left) and Melissa Finley (right) from SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis

This week, the Health Care Heroes at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis donated over 500 high-need school supply items to the Wentzville School District.

These items will be used to benefit the Wentzville School District’s 2021 Back to School Fair taking place this Saturday, August 14 from 8:00-11:00 am. The event will be at Liberty High School located at 2275 Sommers Road in Lake Saint Louis. This event is drive-thru only, and school supplies are free.

As an important part of our community, SSM Health is proud to help local kids thrive and give back in this important way!

(Left to right) Kathy DeLaquil (Community Relations Coordinator with the Wentzville School District ) with two SSM Health employees

