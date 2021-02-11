SSM employees in Lake Saint Louis ‘go red’ for women’s heart health on National Wear Red Day

Employees from SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis went red on Friday, February 5 for National Wear Red Day, which supports the “Go Red for Women” movement to raise awareness around heart disease and stroke in women.

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis supports Go Red for Women because heart disease is still the number one cause of death in men and women worldwide. Globally, heart disease takes nearly 18 million lives every year, and nationally, one person dies every 36 seconds from heart disease. 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year—that’s 1 in every 4 deaths. Heart disease and stroke kill one in three women, yet they are 80 percent preventable.

To see if you are at risk for heart disease or to find a cardiologist, visit https://www.ssmhealth.com/locations/location-details/heart-vascular-lake-saint-louis.