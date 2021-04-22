Spring festival returns to St. Charles County’s Historic Daniel Boone Home on April 24

Experience the exciting Farming Ways Festival from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 24, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F in Defiance. Bring the family out to enjoy food, demonstrations, and children’s activities as the frontier comes to life at this fun and engaging event. Social distancing and other safety guidelines will be followed; masks must be worn inside the gift shop and historic buildings in the park.

Activities are spread throughout the village grounds. Guests are invited to browse through crafts from local farmers and artisans; visit with our living history interpreters in various historic buildings in the village; and try their hand at butter churning, paper marbling, birdfeeder making and more! Visit the kitchen gardens to find out what pioneers used in the 1800s for cooking and dying clothing, and then learn about the tanning of animal hides from a historic interpreter. Black powder demonstrations with long rifles will take place throughout the day and children can enjoy playing frontier games in the Kids Village.

Be sure to get lunch at the UKraft food truck from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and then stop by the Grand Pavilion in the park to shop local artisan goods and honey. The IL-MO Tractor and Engine Club will be on site showcasing various antique machines, including gasoline engines, tractors, and steam engines.

Admission is $5 per person; children 4 and under are free. Pre-registration is available at https://bit.ly/2021FarmingWaysFestival or call The Historic Daniel Boone Home at 636-798-2005.