Spire Energy offering credits to business customers affected by COVID-19

(From a press release provided by the O’Fallon Department of Economic Development)
Spire Energy, the natural gas provider for St. Charles County, is launching a new initiative to support Missouri small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Pandemic Relief Program provides up to five monthly $100 credits to Spire’s business customers who qualify.
The application period opens the week of December 14th. For more details on who qualities and how to apply, click here! Spire also offers assistance programs for residential customers. Go to SpireEnergy.com/assistance for more information.
Be the first to comment