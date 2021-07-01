Spilled animal parts close eastbound I-70 lanes in Wentzville

What is thought to be a rendering truck spilled animal parts on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 and the exit ramp for Wentzville Parkway just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, forcing closure of the lanes while crews cleaned up.

70 West Sentinel reporter Jack Leo observed the incident first hand when he was one of the first to drive through the mess. “Just suddenly, it was there,” Leo said. “The mess was across all lanes of the highway, and on the exit ramp. It was a shock because I couldn’t tell it was animal parts at first. Then I saw hooves and intestines.”

Leo said that a truck was parked on the shoulder just before the overpass, and observed viscera on the truck cab. “It looked almost like the truck had stopped too fast and everything just sloshed up onto the cab.” Leo noted the words “Not for Human Consumption” displayed on the back of the truck.

According to Facebook accounts, traffic was moving again by 6:30 p.m.