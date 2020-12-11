Spend your New Year’s Day on a guided adventure in a St. Charles County Park

Ring in the new year with a unique hiking adventure. The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is offering New Year’s Day Hikes from 1 – 2:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 1, at Broemmelsiek, Klondike, Matson Hill, and Veterans Tribute parks. During these outdoor hiking experiences in our most popular parks, guests will have the opportunity to discover the beauty of conservation, learn about the rich history of the parkland, and explore a newly developed area in Matson Hill Park. Masks will be available and social distancing is required.

Led by skillful staff, these interpretive walking tours are limited to 10 guests at each. There are four New Year’s Day Hikes to choose from:

Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Highway DD, Defiance:

Named in honor of the family of Jack Broemmelsiek, this 494-acre park is rich in St. Charles County history and showcases an educational visitors center which was once the Broemmelsiek family home. After taking a look inside, the group will venture outside to take a hike around the 13-acre lake and along multi-use trails open to hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

Named in honor of the family of Jack Broemmelsiek, this 494-acre park is rich in St. Charles County history and showcases an educational visitors center which was once the Broemmelsiek family home. After taking a look inside, the group will venture outside to take a hike around the 13-acre lake and along multi-use trails open to hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Klondike Park, 4600 Highway 94 S., Augusta:

This 250-acre park boasts spectacular views of the Missouri River Valley and features white silca sand surrounding the park lake. The sand was once used in the 1800s to make glass, soap and other products. Mountainous terrain and a lookout bluff offering breathtaking views of the Historic Wine Country are some of the beautiful landscapes guests will experience while walking along

the park’s paved and natural trails.

This 250-acre park boasts spectacular views of the Missouri River Valley and features white silca sand surrounding the park lake. The sand was once used in the 1800s to make glass, soap and other products. Mountainous terrain and a lookout bluff offering breathtaking views of the Historic Wine Country are some of the beautiful landscapes guests will experience while walking along the park’s paved and natural trails. Matson Hill Park, 3572 Stub Road, Defiance:

The newly renovated area of this 475-acre park has become one of the county’s most popular hiking and biking destinations, but there’s a lot more to uncover. The park features The Historic Daniel Boone Hays Home which was once owned by the grandson of famous Missouri pioneer, Daniel Boone. Guests will tour the historic property via natural trails and will learn about the Hays family, as well as the Femme Osage Valley and its importance to the region.

The newly renovated area of this 475-acre park has become one of the county’s most popular hiking and biking destinations, but there’s a lot more to uncover. The park features The Historic Daniel Boone Hays Home which was once owned by the grandson of famous Missouri pioneer, Daniel Boone. Guests will tour the historic property via natural trails and will learn about the Hays family, as well as the Femme Osage Valley and its importance to the region. Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road, Weldon Spring:

The Veterans Memorial Garden in the park overlooks the park’s two lakes and features a plaza with the names of St. Charles County soldiers who died in service to our nation since World War I. After visiting the monument, the group will visit the historic 1916 Sammelmann family silo, walk along the raised boardwalk that extends high above the tree canopies, and then hike the 1.6 mile paved trails in the park.

These hiking experiences are free and leashed pets are welcome. Due to limited attendance at each event, pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://bit.ly/2021NewYearsDayHIke or call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535.

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department has more than 62 miles of natural, paved, and multi-use trails open to guests daily from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes past sunset. For more information about park trails, visit stccparks.org.