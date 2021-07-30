Spectators welcome, racer registration open for Red Bull bike event at Kinetic Park

Whether you’re a spectator or racer competing in St. Charles County’s most exciting biking event of the year, you don’t want to miss all the action on the largest asphalt pump track in the nation! The area’s first Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier is coming to Kinetic Park from 12 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 31. This is the only qualifying race to be held in Missouri.

Competitive BMX and MTB riders from Missouri and beyond will race against the clock in separate runs vying for a spot in Red Bull’s World event. The top four men and women from this qualifier will advance to the World event held in Lisbon, Portugal later this year. The top male finisher and top female finisher from this event will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the World event and compete for the championship title. Sponsors of this premier event are SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital, the City of Dardenne Prairie, and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital/Safe Kids St. Louis.

Spectator tickets are available and racer registration is open!

Spectator Tickets

Guests of all ages can watch the excitement unfold. A limited number of advance tickets are available for $10 each and include an official race cap and wrist band for re-entry into the park during the event. Guests can reserve tickets online through the Parks Activity Registration website https://bit.ly/2021SpectatorRegistration, or by calling the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535. Only 1,500 spectators will be admitted to the event that day with those who purchase advanced tickets receiving priority. Day-of-the-race admittance is free.

Guests can enjoy entertainment, concessions, and displays from sporting and food vendors prior to the start of the race and during the event. A variety of park games will be held with prizes for the winners. The pump track will be closed to bikes, scooters, and skateboards during the event, but other park amenities, including the state’s largest outdoor skate course will remain open for riding. It features nighttime lighting; beginner, intermediate and advanced bowls with several roll-in features; a street course with trick rails; and a snake run scattered with ramps, gaps and hubbas. A helmet and waiver are required to ride in the park. Children under 12 years of age or not in the 6th grade must be accompanied by an adult. No outside food or drink allowed. Seating is limited; spectators are encouraged to bring folding chairs.

Racer Registration

If you are at least 17 years of age and want to compete in this athletic biking competition, it’s not too late! Participants may ride either a BMX or MTB. A minimum wheel size of 20 inches is required. The cost to compete is $20 per person. Register at redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com.

Schedule of Events

Festivities at the park begin on Friday evening with rider practice runs on the track, and then wrap up late Saturday night with an awards ceremony.

Friday July 30:

5 – 10 p.m.: Riders practice – Asphalt pump track will be closed to scooters, bikes, and skateboards during this period. Spectators are welcome to watch and cheer on the riders.

Saturday July 31:

12 – 3 p.m.: Riders final practice – Asphalt pump track will be closed to scooters, bikes, and skateboards during this period. Spectators are welcome to watch and cheer on the riders.

12 – 3 p.m.: Exhibitor/vendor area open – Merchandise, giveaways and more from Granada Cyclery; Dialed Scooters and BMX; Western St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce; Bike Stop Café, Bakery and Outpost; St. Peters BMX; Velosolutions; St. Charles County Parks Foundation; Katy Bike Rental; Lutheran High School Robotics Team; 40K Cycles; and Marcus Town Square Cinema. The U.S. Army Adventure Semi with virtual reality games will be at the entrance.

12 – 3 p.m.: Rock Climbing Wall opens, climbing contest begins – Guests of all ages can climb to the top of the 30-foot indoor rock-climbing wall inside the park complex. Winners in each age group will be announced at 3 p.m.

12 – 4 p.m.: Inflatable obstacle course – Youth make their way through a maze of barriers and hurdles.

12 – 10 p.m.: Food vendor and concessions open – Visit our vendors, Sugarfire Smoke House and Kona Ice, to purchase a variety of treats. The park’s concession stand will be open with food and beverages.

12 – 10 p.m.: Red Bull musical entertainment – DJ plays a variety of upbeat music.

12:30 p.m.: Dodgeball contest – Head out to the Big Bowl on the skate course for a dodgeball game for all ages! Teams of 10 will go head-to-head to compete for Kinetic Park Dodgeball Champion bragging rights

1 p.m.: Free-Throw contest – Shoot your best shot and compete for prizes in a free-throw competition located on the outdoor basketball courts! Youth and adults are welcome to join in the fun. The participant who makes the most shots in a row wins in their age group.

1 – 3 p.m.: Foam cannon bubbler – Kids of all ages are invited to participate in non-stop foaming fun as a giant cannon dumps mounds of hypoallergenic foamy bubbles across a designated “foam zone” behind the park facility.

1:30 p.m.: Hula Hoop contest – Get your hips moving for an epic hula hooping competition on the basketball court! The contestant who hoops the longest wins a prize.

2 p.m.: HORSE basketball contest – Join Parks staff in a fun competition of HORSE on the basketball court. Those who stay in the game the longest win prizes!

2:30 p.m.: Highest Ollie contest – Bring your skateboard and head to the Street Area on the skate course to compete for the highest ollie! Skateboarders of all ages are welcome to compete for prizes in this exciting competition.

3 p.m.: Fastest Rock Wall Climbing contest winners announced

Competition Begins

3 – 3:15 p.m.: Riders briefing – Contestants gather in the race tent to discuss rules and regulations prior to the start of the race.

3:15 p.m.: Welcome – St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann

3:30 – 6 p.m.: Timed runs – Each contestant is timed as they race around the track. The fastest lap of each contestant is recorded. After each session, the fastest male and female riders advance to the next round.

7 – 9:30 p.m.: Knock-Out Heat Finals – The top contenders hit the track for a final run. The final two riders get one run each to determine the winners.

9:45 – 10 p.m.: Awards ceremony – The top male and female finishers are announced and take to the main stage. First, second, and third place winners will be presented awards during the ceremony.

A special thanks to the St. Charles County Ambulance District, Duke’s BBQ Shack, Discover St. Charles, and Midas Hospitality for supporting the Parks Department and this exciting community event.

For more information about this exciting race opportunity, call the park at 636-561-4964.