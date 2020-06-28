Soap making workshop set for Heritage Museum on July 11

Adults and children can make their own beautifully handcrafted soaps in a safe and sanitized environment at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum in St. Peters. Experienced staff will teach the step-by-step procedures of making soap from scratch at the Hands-On Heritage: Soap Making workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11, inside the museum, located at 1630 Heritage Landing.

Infused with herbs and other natural ingredients, participants learn how to combine fats and lye water to produce a strong cleaning soap similar to what pioneer families on the frontier used in the 1800s. At the end of the event, each participant takes home their own bar of scented homemade soap; additional soaps may be purchased.

The Parks Department is taking every precautionary measure to keep guests safe while participating in the program. The following social distancing guidelines will be required:

Each participant’s temperature will be taken before entering the museum.

Participants will be separated into work stations so they are at least 6 feet apart.

Masks and face coverings are encouraged to be worn during the event.

Hand sanitizer, gloves and individual tools will be provided.

This soap making workshop is intended for ages 8 and up and is perfect for crafty individuals, scouts, families and other groups who want to learn more about the art of making soap. Cost of the program is $8, and space is limited. To make a reservation for Hands-On Heritage: Soap Making, call the museum at 636-255-6000 or visit https://bit.ly/2020SoapMaking.