Snow emergency issued in Wentzville for Feb. 14 – 16

Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione has declared a Snow Emergency in accordance with City Municipal Code 395.020. This Snow Emergency is in effect today, Feb. 14 beginning at 4 p.m. until Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.

During this time, it is unlawful for vehicles to park on a City public roadway. Vehicles in violation may be ticketed or towed. Residents are permitted to park in driveways while blocking the sidewalks during a Snow Emergency.

Snow routes are pre-assigned and snowplow trucks will be through all neighborhoods as soon as possible. To report City street snow concerns, please email snowconcern@wentzvillemo.gov