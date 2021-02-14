Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Snow emergency issued in Wentzville for Feb. 14 – 16

Feb. 14, 2021 3:16 PM Emergency Services, Transportation, Wentzville 0
Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione has declared a Snow Emergency in accordance with City Municipal Code 395.020. This Snow Emergency is in effect today, Feb. 14 beginning at 4 p.m. until Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.
During this time, it is unlawful for vehicles to park on a City public roadway. Vehicles in violation may be ticketed or towed. Residents are permitted to park in driveways while blocking the sidewalks during a Snow Emergency.
Snow routes are pre-assigned and snowplow trucks will be through all neighborhoods as soon as possible. To report City street snow concerns, please email snowconcern@wentzvillemo.gov.
For additional winter storm reminders and updates, visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/winter. We encourage residents to limit travel until streets have been plowed.

