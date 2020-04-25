Separating COVID-19 fact from fiction

With the volume of COVID-19 information in the news, online and on social media, facts often mix with fiction. Do you know what is fact or fiction when it comes to COVID-19?

FACT: Your mobile device, computer, mouse and other frequently touched items can become contaminated with the COVID-19 virus. Sanitize them often with proper materials.

FICTION: Mobile networks, including those operating on 5G technology, spread COVID-19. This is NOT true. The virus cannot travel over radio waves or mobile networks.

FACT: Social distancing should be practiced outdoors as well as indoors. Respiratory droplets containing the virus can spread like misters outside, especially when there is wind.

FICTION: Exposing yourself to the sun or hot temperatures prevents COVID-19. This is NOT true. Countries in all environments have reported the disease.

FACT: Food containers, refrigerators, pots and pans, sinks and water bottles can become contaminated with COVID-19. Sanitize frequently used surfaces and objects with a household disinfecting spray or wipe.

FICTION: Garlic prevents COVID-19. This is NOT true. While garlic is a healthy food, it cannot protect people from this virus.

