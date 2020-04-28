Self-care for those who test positive for COVID-19

(From a St. Charles County Department of Public Health press release)

Most who test positive for COVID-19 have a mild case of the disease and are asked to isolate themselves during home recovery. Self-care and monitoring symptoms will help individuals recover comfortably and protect the health of others.

For those following self-care recommendations:

1. Stay Home!

2. Follow the advice of and stay in contact with your medical provider. If permitted, treat symptoms with over-the-counter medications and drink fluids.

3. Monitor symptoms for changes.

4. Call 9-1-1 in emergency situations and alert dispatch to COVID-19 concerns

Trouble breathing

Pain or heavy pressure in the chest

Confusion or lethargy

Bluish lips or face

5. If living with others, isolate in a separate room, and use a separate bathroom when possible.

6. Wear a face covering whenever you are around others.

7. Practice good hygiene and sanitization habits.

Additional Help and Available Resources To help St. Charles County residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, a web page (https://www.sccmo.org/CommunityResources) is updated regularly.

For questions about the pandemic disease, testing and resources available, St. Charles County’s COVID-19 Information Hotline (636-949-1899) is answered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily or the St. Charles County COVID19 website is available at https://www.sccmo.org/COVID.