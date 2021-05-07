Section of North Point Prairie Road to close for power pole work May 22

North Point Prairie Road between Scotti Road and Defender Drive will close on Saturday, May 22, 2021, to allow for power pole replacement work by Ameren.

Traffic will be required to use an alternate route around the closure from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 22, while the power poles are replaced. Local traffic only will be able to travel through the closure location with assistance from flaggers stationed at the closure points. Residents of the Villages at Prairie Bluffs will need to exit the subdivision via Scotti Road. Signs notifying motorists of the closure and necessary detours will be posted. All work is weather permitting.

For more questions about this closure, please call Ameren at 314-651-9987.