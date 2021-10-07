Section of Hopewell Road to close between Hwy. N, Diehr Road for new pavement Oct. 13 – 15

The St. Charles County Highway Department will close a portion of Hopewell Road Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 through Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 for the construction of new pavement for the Route N/Hopewell Road realignment project. The closure location on Hopewell Road is approximately 0.1 miles south of Highway N and 0.5 miles north of Diehr Road.



Traffic will be required to use an alternate route around the closure during construction. Local traffic can access either side of the closure location, but no through traffic will be permitted. Motorists can use Diehr Road, Highway DD, Sommers Road, and Highway N for detour routes. Signs notifying motorists of the closure and detours will be posted. Changeable message boards will be used to inform residents of the closure and re-opening.



This road project is part of a continuing effort by St. Charles County Government to improve the County’s road system for the safety of the travelling public. For more information about road projects underway in unincorporated St. Charles County, please call the Highway Department at 636-949-7305 or visit sccmo.org/RoadProjects.