Section of Dyer Road to close for culvert replacement July 26-29

The St. Charles County Highway Department will close a section of Dyer Road near 2889 Dyer Road, weather permitting, Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29, to allow for removal and replacement of a deteriorated culvert.



Traffic will be required to use an alternate route around the closure while the culvert is replaced. Signs notifying motorists of the closure and necessary detours will be posted. The detour route will include portions of Dyer Road, Vomund Road, and Highway 79.

This road project is part of a continuing effort by St. Charles County Government to improve the County’s road system for the safety of the travelling public. For more information about road projects underway in unincorporated St. Charles County, please call the Highway Department at 636-949-7305 or visit sccmo.org/RoadProjects.