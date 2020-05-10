Secretary of State Ashcroft to deliver PPE to St. Charles County Election Authority

Secretary of State John R. (Jay) Ashcroft will visit the St. Charles County Election Authority at 1 p.m., Monday, May 11, to deliver important materials for the June 2 General Municipal Election. The Secretary of State’s office is providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for election authorities across the state to protect workers and voters from the COVID-19 virus.

“We are grateful to have these supplies,” says St. Charles County Director of Elections Kurt Bahr. “As everyone knows, PPE is in short supply, and we need to keep our Election Judges, volunteers, staff and voters as safe as possible. This ensures that we will be able to do so.”

Bahr said the state will provide his office with enough masks and face shields for all workers and hand sanitizer for all polling locations, as well as social distancing posters and floor markers. The County is purchasing Plexiglas booth shields to protect judges, and each will have their own stylist for iPads used in registering voters.

“We are doing everything possible to keep our workers and voters safe from the COVID virus,” says Bahr. “We encourage every voter to wear a mask to their polling place and ask that they observe the 6-foot social distancing regulation.”

Bahr says residents can apply for an absentee ballot by mail until May 20. Curbside absentee voting is available at the Election Authority office every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Monday, June 1. Due to COVID-19, individuals who vote via absentee ballot in the June 2, 2020, General Municipal Election may choose Option 2 on their Absentee Ballot Application. Option 2 covers “Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including caring for a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability.” Notary is not required for this option. For details on how to apply for an absentee ballot, visit sccmo.org/ElectionAuthority.

On March 18, the April 7 General Municipal Election was postponed until June 2 by Gov. Mike Parson in an effort to ensure the safety and welfare of the citizens of Missouri.