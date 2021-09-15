Schools in the Wentzville School District honor first responders on Patriot Day

Students across the Wentzville School District participated in Patriot Day celebrations to remember the lives lost on 9/11 and to honor first responders and community service providers.

Crossroads Elementary, Discovery Ridge Elementary, Heritage Intermediate, and Wabash Elementary held events this year, while other schools observed a moment of silence and discussed the historic significance of the events that occurred 20 years ago on 9/11:

Crossroads Elementary students visited socially distanced stations that included presentations by representatives of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as first responders from the St. Charles County Ambulance District, Lake Saint Louis Fire Department, and St. Charles County Police Department.

Wabash Elementary held a live-streamed assembly event to honor and share their gratitude to all of the First Responders in attendance. The assembly included the National Anthem sung by the 6th grade choir, the Wabash Cub Scout Pack raising the flag and a campus First Responder photo.

Duello Elementary had various activities throughout the day, a moment of silence and a song at the start of the day to honor Patriot Day.

Discovery Ridge Elementary students and staff also held a moment of silence at 9:11. Students created cards and posters for first responders, led the Pledge of Allegiance at the outside flagpole and participated in classroom service projects to create a Patriotic display for Veterans Day.

Lakeview Elementary wore red, white and blue attire like most schools and joined others with a morning moment of silence. Lakeview students engaged in varying lessons and activities during the day to learn about Patriot Day.

Heritage Intermediate watched videos from First Responders reading picture books aloud for the students.

Boone Trail Elementary students made thank you cards for Wentzville First Responders that are being delivered to responders in the community.

Schools throughout the Wentzville School District took the time to celebrate Patriots Day this week, these events are intended to keep September 11 from being just another day that students read about in a history textbook.