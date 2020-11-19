Sale of Christmas wreaths decorated by Cuivre River employees to benefit Youth in Need

Christmas wreaths decorated by employees at Cuivre River Electric Cooperative will be on display and offered for purchase starting on Monday, November 23 through Monday, December 23. The available wreaths will be on display at the co-op headquarters in Troy only, and will sell for $20 each. The wreaths vary in style and size, from 12” to 15” in diameter.

As a part of a co-op employee wreath decorating contest, CREC team members who participated had an option donating their wreath for sale to the public, with the proceeds to benefit Youth In Need, St. Charles County. Youth In Need is a nonprofit child and family services agency that is dedicated to building positive futures for the community’s most vulnerable children, teens and families.

“Now in our second year of conducting a Christmas-related activity to benefit a nonprofit organization, our team has really enjoyed spreading holiday cheer while fulfilling one of our cooperative principles, ‘Concern for Community’,” said Human Resources Manager Brittany Burns.

Interested wreath buyers may visit CREC’s Troy office at 1112 E. Cherry Street anytime during regular business hours to view the available wreaths. Sale of the wreaths is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and may be purchased on site by cash, check or credit card.