Rock legends Styx and country star Dylan Scott to headline O’Fallon’s 2021 Heritage & Freedom Fest

Headline bands for O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest were announced at the February 25 O’Fallon City Council meeting. This year’s starring performers are: rock ‘n’ roll legends Styx, on tour celebrating four decades of rock anthems on Sunday, July 4, and country music star Dylan Scott on Saturday, July 3. The 2021 Heritage & Freedom Fest will be held at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, 900 T. R. Hughes Boulevard, O’Fallon, Missouri, 63366. Opening acts for both nights will be announced later this spring.

“Both the O’Fallon City Council and I are extremely excited to announce this year’s entertainment as it again features true rock legends and an upcoming country star with multiple top five hits,” said Mayor Bill Hennessy. “Styx and Dylan Scott were originally scheduled to perform in 2020, and it’s great to welcome these incredible musical acts to the Main Stage for our community to see and hear live at our City’s biggest party of the year, the Heritage & Freedom Fest. As always, the concerts are free, the bands are outstanding, and we’ll end each show with spectacular fireworks displays.”

O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest kicks off on Friday, July 2, featuring a carnival, a colorful midway, family-friendly sideshows and other activities from 4–11 p.m. (There will be no fireworks or Main Stage music on Friday.) Carnival rides, the midway and festival food and merchandise vendors will be open for business throughout the festival over all three festival dates, July 2-4.

On Saturday, July 3 (2-11 p.m.) and Sunday, July 4 (noon to 11 p.m.), the festival will get into full party mode with free concerts, fireworks, and free kids’ and family-friendly activities. On Independence Day at 9:30 a.m., O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade, which is one of the biggest in the area, will step off from Main and Third streets and proceed north to Tom Ginnever Avenue, continue east on Tom Ginnever and end at T.R. Hughes Boulevard near the festival entrance.