Riverside Landing Park closing Feb. 1 for construction of campsites, restrooms, picnic and play areas

Exciting new amenities are coming in 2021 to Riverside Landing, located at 600 Kampville Drive in St. Charles along the Mississippi River. Purchased in March 2018 by the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department, the 7.73-acre park will be developed into a unique outdoor recreation attraction with several small and large campsites that can accommodate recreational vehicles (RV), day-use picnic areas, a walking trail, and a play area for children. Restroom facilities, water and electric will also be installed.

“Riverside Landing is going to be the place to go for water sports, camping, fishing, and for anyone who wants to enjoy the great outdoors,” says St. Charles County Parks Director Ryan Graham.

To prepare for construction, the park will close Monday, Feb. 1. It is anticipated that Riverside Landing will reopen to the public in 2021. For the safety of the public, the park boat ramp, including the dock, boat slips, and kayak launch area, will be unavailable for use. Fishermen and recreational boaters are encouraged access to the Mississippi River using the Park Department’s other free boat ramp at Hideaway Harbor Park, 1550 Hideaway Harbor Drive in Portage des Sioux.

For construction updates, follow the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook at facebook.com/StCharlesCountyParks. Guests also can call the Rainout Line at 636-707-0011 or visit the app on our website at stccparks.org for up-to-date information.