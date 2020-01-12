Repairs to eastbound Blanchette Bridge to begin in April

(From a MoDOT press release)

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded KCI Construction Company a $33 million contract for the rehabilitation of the eastbound Interstate 70 Blanchette Missouri River Bridge between St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

The commission awarded the contract at their monthly meeting in Jefferson City, Missouri on Wednesday, January 8. KCI Construction Company submitted the lowest bid in the amount of $32,975,925.

KCI Construction Company will make a variety of repairs including replacing expansion joints, repairing the steel structure, sealing the bridge deck and full paint replacement. The majority of repairs and the greatest traffic impacts will be from April 2020 through November 2020. Traffic in the eastbound and westbound direction will be impacted during 2020. Traffic impacts will be limited to eastbound lanes of I-70 only in 2021.

The entire project will be completed by late Fall 2021. Additional information regarding timelines and impacts to traffic will be released prior to the start of construction.

Motorists are encouraged to sign up for Blanchette Bridge project updates by sending an email to Blanchettei70@modot.mo.gov. The latest construction impacts and an updated timeline can be found on the MoDOT webpage: modot.org/interstate-70- blanchette-missouri-river- bridge-project.

For more on roadway closures due to construction and additional work zone information go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com.