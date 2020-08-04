Renaud Center to close for 24 hours due to positive COVID-19 test

Update: The Renaud Center will be open for the August 4th election. The polling area has its own separate entrance, and the election area already has been sanitized and is clean and ready for the election!

Due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, the Renaud Center will be closing this evening (Monday, August 3rd) and reopening on Wednesday, August 5th. During this time, the facility will be thoroughly sanitized to protect the health of all members.

By the nature of the employee’s position, he/she would have had little to no close interaction, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) with members or the general public, so it is not believed members would have been exposed to the virus. However, with COVID-19 cases continuing to be prevalent in the County, everyone is encouraged to monitor their health and seek advice from a medical professional should there be any concerns.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we take this time to thoroughly sanitize our facility to help protect the health of our community,” said Craig Feldt, Recreation Director. “We will continue to work with the County Health Department to ensure that we provide a safe environment for everyone that uses our facilities.”