Renaud Center moving to members only due to increase in County’s COVID-19 cases; some programs and classes suspended

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing throughout St. Charles County, the City of O’Fallon announced today that the City’s Renaud Center will temporarily be open to members only starting Monday, July 27. Additionally, the following Recreation classes and programs have been temporarily suspended or postponed:

The final class of the Big Shots Basketball program has been cancelled. Pro-rated refunds will be provided to those registered.

Swim lessons are temporarily suspended at both the Renaud Center and Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center. These sessions will be rescheduled when conditions improve.

The start of the upcoming volleyball and basketball seasons and martial arts sessions will be delayed. These sessions will begin when conditions improve.

Tumbling classes are suspended. These sessions will be rescheduled when conditions improve.

The Civic Dance program at Krekel Civic Center will be suspended. These sessions will be rescheduled when conditions improve.

The start of this year’s Renaud Center pre-school program will be delayed until further notice.

The Renaud Center’s Kids Korner and concession stand will remain closed until further notice.

“As we have done since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we continue to evaluate the situation and make the best possible decisions on behalf of our members, residents and employees,” said Craig Feldt, Recreation Director. “With the continued increase in cases in our area, and the risk of impact on our programs, we made the difficult decision to suspend these programs that involve significant interaction between our staff and users. We will continue to work with our staff and the County Health Department to ensure that we provide a safe environment for everyone that uses our facilities.”