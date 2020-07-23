Renaud Center, Camp JACK to close for rest of week due to COVID-19 positive

Due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, the Renaud Center will be closing for the remainder of the day today (July 22) and tomorrow (July 23) and reopening on Friday, July 24th. During this time, the facility will be thoroughly sanitized to protect the health of all members.

Additionally, as the employee also worked with the Renaud Center’s day camp program called Camp Jack, the camp will be closed for the remainder of the week and cancelled next week (July 27-31). Parents of children in Camp JACK will be notified via telephone of the cancellation. Although the staff member who tested positive had minimal direct contact with the children in camp, parents of any children enrolled should monitor the health of their children and contact their pediatrician if they have any concerns.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our members and camp families as we take these steps to help protect the health of our community,” said Craig Feldt, Recreation Director. “Although we believe this employee’s exposure to our members and campers was minimal, we encourage everyone to monitor their health and speak to their doctor if they have any questions or concerns. We will continue to work with the County Health Department to ensure that we provide a safe environment for everyone that uses our facilities.”