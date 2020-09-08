Remembering 200 years of Daniel Boone’s life September 26-27 at Historic Boone Home

The public is invited to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the death of Missouri legend, Daniel Boone, with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department. To commemorate the life of this great American frontiersman, “Daniel Boone: A Bicentennial Celebration” will be held from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26; and from 12 – 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F in Defiance.

This two-day celebration features demonstrations that portray Boone’s life on the frontier in the early 1800s. Visitors to this national historic site will get a glimpse into his family, risky adventures and hard-fought battles. Talented interpretive staff and volunteers will showcase land surveying, woodworking, fiber making and more! Guests can visit with Boone’s close friends, Zephaniah Sappington and his wife Margaret. The couple, portrayed by award-winning Certified Interpretive Guides Colonels Robert and Shirley Pecoraro of Cottleville, will reminisce about their dear friend, and his life. Presentations from renowned Boone scholars Ted Franklin Belue of Murray, Ky., and Ken Kamper of Hermann, Mo., will be offered throughout the day on Saturday. Both will discuss various topics on Boone’s life in Missouri, including a study of Daniel’s famous portrait. Belue will talk about his new book, “Finding Daniel Boone: His Last Days in Missouri and the Strange Fate of his Remains.” Autographed copies of the paperback will be available for purchase at the gift shop in the park.

While there is no admission fee to enter the park or village grounds, paid tours of the historic Daniel Boone Home will be available at the top of the hour during this special event. Admission to the Boone Home is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 60 and up and $5 for children ages 5 – 12. Active and retired military and children 4 and under are free.

For more information about “Daniel Boone: A Bicentennial Celebration,” call the park at 636-798-2005 or visit the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at stccparks.org.