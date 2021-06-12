Racer registration, advance tickets for spectators now available for Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships qualifier at Kinetic Park

Racers and spectators now can register to join in the excitement of the area’s first Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier at Kinetic Park, formerly Youth Activity Park. The event will take place on the park’s asphalt pump track – the largest in the nation!

This premiere pump track competition is scheduled from 12–10 p.m., Saturday, July 31, and features up to 200 competitive BMX and MTB racers: 100 men and 100 women vying for a spot in the World event. In separate runs, riders from Missouri and beyond will race against the clock on the largest asphalt pump track in the nation at Kinetic Park, 7801 Town Square Avenue in Dardenne Prairie. The top four men and women from this qualifier will advance to the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships held in Europe later this year. The top male finisher and top female finisher from this event will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the World event and compete for the championship title.

Racers are wanted! Those wishing to compete can find details about the competition and enter by visiting the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier event webpage.

Spectators are welcome! Just 500 advance tickets are available for $10 each and include an official race cap and wrist band for reentry into the park during the event. Guests can reserve these advanced tickets online through the Parks Activity Registration website or by calling the Parks Department at 636-949-7535. Spectators will be admitted for free the day of the event, but capacity in the park is limited to 1,500 spectators and reentry into the park is not guaranteed without an advance ticket.

A spectator pre-event with concessions and sporting exhibitors and organizations is from 12–3 p.m. that day. Timed runs for competitors begin at 3:30 p.m., and knock-out heat finals are from 7–9:30 p.m. The competitions are followed by an awards ceremony in the park.

For information about exhibitor booths and sponsorship opportunities, call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535. Visit the St. Charles County Parks website to learn more about Kinetic Park.