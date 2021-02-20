‘Purr machine’ Poppy looking for forever home

Sweet little Poppy was found outside in a rural area unable to use her left front leg.

Our vet determined that she somehow sustained radial nerve damage but the leg bone was intact and not broken. In an attempt to save the leg, we tried electro-stem, acupuncture and laser therapy but unfortunately it did not help her. She recently underwent amputation of her leg and is doing very well.

She will be available for adoption in a couple of weeks. Poppy is very sweet and docile, but she’s a timid little girl and needs time to build trust and warm up to people. She is a little purr machine and loves kisses and head scratches. She is very curious about other kitties but isn’t quite ready to play with them yet. She would do best in a quiet home with another friendly cat and no children.

For more information about Poppy, or other cats available for adoption, visit the Heartland Humane Society website.