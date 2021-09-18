Pumpkin carving, Jack-O-Glow Walk set for October 15 at Heritage Museum

Bring the family out to the Heritage Museum from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, for a fun jack-o-lantern walk and pumpkin carving contest hosted by St. Charles County Parks, Great Rivers Greenway, and Fresh Thyme Market.

This “spooktacular” event is back for its third year and features 100 pumpkins carved by residents that will illuminate the outside of the museum and one mile of the adjoining paved Centennial Trail.

Pumpkin carving is outside the museum and takes place from 5-7 p.m.; the Jack-O-Glow Walk is from 7:30-9 p.m. The cost to carve a pumpkin is $3 each and pre-registration is required online at https://bit.ly/2021JackOGlowWalk, or by calling the Parks Department at 636-949-7535. Carvers must bring their own tools and have their pumpkin ready to display by 7 p.m.

Carved pumpkins will go home with contestants after the event ends.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three best carvings and the best family or group costume. The night of community fun also includes festive music, a scavenger hunt with prizes, and a variety of outdoor yard games. Moving Munchies food truck will have tasty eats available for purchase throughout the night. Candy, soda and water also will be available for purchase.

Admission to walk the illuminated trail is free and registration not required to attend this event.