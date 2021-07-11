Puma: A mellow guy with an occasional case of the ‘zoomies’

Available for adoption through Heartland Humane Society, Puma is a sleek and handsome fella who reminds us of an exotic cat with his long legs, lean body and mesmerizing green eyes. However, his personality is anything but wild… he’s a super friendly and social cat and loves people and hanging out.

He’s a pretty mellow guy but does like to play with his toys and gets the zoomies on occasion. He’s very sweet and gives head nuzzles and gentle nibbles to let you know how much he loves you.

Puma came to us from a rural animal control where he sat for a few weeks. Hard to believe no one came looking for this guy because he is just stunning and sweet as can be. Puma doesn’t seem to mind other cats and seems pretty chill around them, but we aren’t sure how he would do with dogs. He is neutered, chipped, current on vaccinations and negative for FeLV/FIV – roughly 1 1/2 years old (tag JoLev).

For more information about Puma, or other cats available for adoption, visit the Heartland Humane Society website.